Podcast: Duck Hunting and Bass Fishing on Lake Livingston with Guest Dave S. Cox

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

Dustin’s guest this week is Dave Scott Cox, owner and head guide of Palmetto Guide Service. Mr. Cox mainly fishes and hunts Lake Livingston, Lake Raven and the Trinity river and he has been a Texas Fishing Hotspots contributor for Texas Fish & Game magazine for many years. Duck hunting is one of his specialites during the fall and winter months and fishing the rest of the year for catfish, largemouth bass, and white bass is what keeps him busy as a full time year-round guide. We talk about best hunting and fishing spots, best practices while on the water hunting or fishing and why you should hire a guide if it is your first time to a new river or lake area. Thanks for listening, watching, and reading!

Mentioned in the Show:

Lake Raven Website: http://www.lakeravenfishingguide.com Palmetto Guide Service Phone Number: (936)-291-9602 Texas Fish & Game Website: http://www.FishGame.com Dustin’s Website: http://www.dustinsprojects.com

About the Podcast: The Best of the Outdoors Podcast is optimized to bring listeners the best in hunting, fishing, shooting, bowfishing and other outdoor activities. The show is broadcast across a number of different audio platforms and serves as a source of education and inspiration for all things outdoors.

Texas Fish & Game is the largest and most popular outdoor publication in the Lone Star State. No other publication matches our coverage of hunting, fishing, guns, gear, tackle, conservation, outdoor news, and wildlife subjects. Our editorial cadre includes the best outdoor writers in the Lone Star State—all experts in their respective fields. This is the sportsman’s one-stop resource for information and education on Texas’ outdoors. is the largest and most popular outdoor publication in the Lone Star State. No other publication matches our coverage of hunting, fishing, guns, gear, tackle, conservation, outdoor news, and wildlife subjects. Our editorial cadre includes the best outdoor writers in the Lone Star State—all experts in their respective fields. This is the sportsman’s one-stop resource for information and education on Texas’ outdoors.