Texas Fish & Game Hunting Editor Lou Marullo had an opportunity to stop by the Burris Optics booth and check out some great scopes as well as the newly reintroduced line of binoculars and spotting scopes.

New for this year are the RT6 Scopes, Droptine Binoculars, Signature HD Binoculars & Spotting Scopes.

RT6 Scope

Droptine Binoculars, Signature HD Binoculars & Spotting Scope

For more information, visit BurrisOptics.com.