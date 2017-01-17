Crosman Air Guns – 2017 SHOT Show

Texas Fish & Game Hunting Editor Lou Marullo caught up with the folks at the Crosman Air Gun booth and scoped out some great new air rifles for 2017.

First up is the Crosman SBD break barrel air gun with an integrated suppressor that not only dampens noise, but is also designed to not obstruct the shooter’s view.

Next, Crosman featured some new PCP (Pre Charged Pneumatics) guns including the Wildfire, Regulated Marauder, and Maximus.

