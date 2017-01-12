2017 Houston Boat Show – Must Sees

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

The Houston Boat Show is taking place at the Reliant Center through Sunday and we just got back from checking it out. Here are some of our favorite finds.

Devil Dog Fishing:

Devil Dog Fishing Dynasty Charter offers offshore and bay fishing out of the Galveston area.They provide state of the art rods, reels, tackle, bait, ice. Back at the dock, your catch will be cleaned and bagged for your trip home. Devil Dog I and Devil Dog II are outfitted with the latest in electronic navigation and fish-finding equipment for your comfort and safety.

They also offer incredible fishing opportunities at Lake Alan Henry, one of the state’s top overall producers of 13 plus pound bass.

TKO Lures:

TKO Lures offers handcrafted custom saltwater trolling lures and this year we goto check out their “red infusion” formulation that simulates a wounded baitfish.

This adds to the high & low frequency sound found in each lure along with each lure being keel weighed for excellent action in the water. Click here for more information.

Harbor Walk:

This year we visited Harbor Walk out of West Galveston Bay and watched this video showing all of their amenities. Take time to watch and enjoy.

Galveston Yacht Basin:

We once again visited with the friendly folks over at the Galveston Yacht Basin.

Located just minutes from the Gulf of Mexico right off the Galveston Ship Channel they are conveniently positioned for the angler and boater. Offering everything from 370 boat slips to 127 covered slips, dry stack storage and a floating dock they are a one stop facility.

Endeavor Marina:

On the shore of Clear Lake, Only 40 Miles South Of Houston, Endeavor Marina can dry stack store boats up to 42 feet all year. With a phone call their staff can drop your boat in the water fueled and ready to hit the water.

Be on the lookout for our continued coverage of the Houston Boat Show in your inbox and on FishGame.com!