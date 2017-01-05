Houston Boat Show Opens Tomorrow!

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

The 62nd annual Houston International Boat, Sport and Travel Show, the largest indoor boat show in the U.S. and the longest running boat show in the southwest.

The show will feature 700,000 square feet of more than 1000 powerboats, pontoon boats, luxury cruisers, fishing boats, personal watercraft, kayaks, campers, travel trailers and much more all under one roof and covering the entire floor of NRG Center. The show’s dozens of information-packed seminars include expert fishing demonstrations at the giant 5,000-gallon Bass Tub aquarium.

New this year – Extreme Pogo! The XPogo Stunt Team, which has a worldwide following, will perform their gravity-defying high flying act with the athletes soaring more than ten feet in the air while doing flips and incredible tricks on extreme pogo sticks. In addition to XPogo, the Boat Show’s young attendees will love Fish-O-Rama, a longtime Houston Boat Show tradition and the perfect way to catch a fish. Kids can also bungee jump at Radical Indoor Bungee, slide down a massive 24-foot Inflatable Slide, and jump on board Bumper Boats – similar to bumper cars but on water! On the weekends, children are invited to help Build-A-Boat, an 8-foot wooden dinghy-style boat.

Please help us get the word out that the Houston Boat Show will suspend its operations for one day only this Saturday, January 7, due to the Texans playoff game at NRG stadium.

Revised Houston Boat Show Schedule:

Tomorrow, January 6, 1:00p.m. – 8:00p.m. OPENING DAY

Saturday, January 7 – CLOSED due to Texans Playoff Game

Sunday, January 8, 11:00a.m. – 8:00p.m. SHOW REOPENS

Monday – Tuesday, January 9 – 10, 11:00a.m. – 8:00p.m.

Wednesday – Thursday, January 11 – 12, 1:00p.m. – 8:00p.m.

Friday, January 13, 1:00p.m. – 9:00p.m.

Saturday, January 14, 11:00a.m. – 9:00p.m.

Sunday, January 15, 11:00a.m. – 5:00p.m.