Podcast: Getting Kids Involved in the Outdoors and Dealing with Anti-Hunters with Guest Dustin Ellermann

This week History Channel’s Top Shot season 3 winner and TF&G columnist Dustin Ellermann joins Dustin Warncke on the show. You get two Dustin’s in one podcast! We talk about getting kids involved in the outdoors and shooting sports and how to deal with anti-hunters and other people who don’t understand what we do in the outdoors. This podcast was a blast to record and we hope you enjoy it. Thanks for watching, listening and reading!

Mentioned in the Show:

Camp His Way: www.camphisway.com

Marksmanship Camp: www.topshotdustin.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TopShotDustin

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/topshotdustin

Twitter: https://twitter.com/topshotdustin

Texas Fish & Game: www.fishgame.com

