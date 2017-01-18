Remington Firearms – R-25 GII Rifle and 1911 R1 10mm Handgun – SHOT Show 2017

Texas Fish & Game Hunting Editor Lou Marullo visited the Remington Firearms booth and got to take a look at some great new firearms.

Among the new firearms from Remington are the G2 Rifle and the 1911 R1 10mm Handgun.

R-25 GII Rifle

Based on GII technology, the R25 GII is designed and optimized to be the most versatile big game Modern Sporting Rifle on the planet, while delivering all ther hair splitting accuracy you’d expect from Remington. The heart of its downsized, yet stronger foundation is: a matched pair of forged, anodized, Teflon®-coated 7075 upper and lower receivers. A lighter, more efficient bolt carrier, plus improved extractor and dual ejectors results in more reliable cycling. The vented carbon fiber modular free-float tube and Houge rubber pistol grip add to its exceptional feel. Shoulder the new R25 GII with its skeletonized stock and supercell recoil pad, and experience the full capability of the MSR rifle.

Check out the video below:

1911 R1 10mm

The R1 10mm Hunter Long Slide is a handgun built with the hunter in mind. From the extremely accurate 6” match-grade barrel, to the match quality fully adjustable sights, and VZ premium G10 grips, this pistol will get the job done at distance. The 10mm Hunter has the knockdown power and accuracy to be the perfect choice this hunting season.

Check out the video below:

For more information be sure to visit Remington.com.