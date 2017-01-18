Sig Sauer – M400 Series Rifle, Echo1 Sight, Whisky5 Scope, Kilo 2400 Range Finder – 2017 SHOT Show

Texas Fish & Game Hunting Editor Lou Marullo stopped by the Sig Sauer booth at the 2017 SHOT Show and got a sneak peak at some great new innovative firearms and optics from Sig.

M400 Series VTEC Rifle

In the firearms category, the main contender is the new Sig Sauer M400 VTEC Rifle. From Sig’s site the M400 series is features the following:

“The SIGM400 Classic is designed for use in law enforcement, military operations, or the sporting field as well as competitive shooting. The SIG M400 is a true AR platform tactical rifle. Provides unparalleled accuracy, with a 16″ Nitride treated barrel that provides maximum durability and corrosion resistance. A 7075-T6 aircraft grade aluminum forged lower receiver adds to the durability and reliability.”

Check out the video below:

In the optics category, Sig featured three great new products: a thermal sight, a rifle mounted scope, and a range finder.

Echo 1 Thermal Reflex Sight

From Sig’s website:

The ECHO1™ Digital Thermal Imaging Reflex Sight from SIG SAUER® is the most innovative direct view thermal sight in the world. Based on the newest generation of thermal imaging sensors, the digital sight provides for day or night time predator and hog hunting, while functioning similar to a conventional reflex sight using both eyes open for fast and intuitive target acquisition with greatly improved situational awareness. The sight is also perfect for home defense, law enforcement, military, and search and rescue situations.

Check out the video below:

WHISKY 5 Rifle Scope:

From Sig’s site:

Built to perform in the toughest conditions, the new WHISKEY5 super-zoom 5x riflescope line from SIG SAUER® brings the hardest of targets into sharp focus. Featuring our proprietary HDX™ optical system for extreme clarity and low-light performance, HellFire™ fiber optic illuminated reticles and a FREE SBT™ (SIG Ballistic Turret) calibrated to your unique ballistics and environmental conditions. Go beyond the boundaries with the revolutionary WHISKEY5 riflescope.

Check out the video below:

Kilo 2400 Range Finder

The Kilo 2400 is an updated version of the popular Kilo 2000 range finder. Details about the Kilo 200o from Sig’s site are below:

The KILO2000 will become the simplest, fastest and most accurate laser rangefinder you have ever used. Designed for hunters, archers, military, law enforcement and competitive shooters, the KILO2000 is capable of ranging over a mile with results to the nearest 1/10 of a yard, at the speed of light. The KILO2000 will range over a mile with results displayed to the nearest 1/10th yard. Features our proprietary Lumatic OLED Display, an ambient light sensor which continuously monitors light conditions and adjusts the display brightness accordingly. Multi-position twist-up eyecup provide a custom fit for each user. Dependable waterproof (IP X-4) and fog-proof performance. Lightweight magnesium body and a compact form.

Check out the Kilo 2400 video below:

For more information about all of Sig’s products visit SigSauer.com.