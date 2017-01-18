Sport Dog – Contain + Train – SHOT Show 2017

Texas Fish & Game Hunting Editor Lou Marullo stopped by the Sport Dog booth to check out some new and innovative products to train your dog.

SportDOG® Brand, the industry-leading manufacturer of electronic dog-training products and accessories, has expanded the use of pet containment systems with the unveiling of the new Contain + Train System. Designed to provide all of the current containment capabilities of the SportDOG Brand® In-Ground Fence™ System, combined with remote training capabilities of the company’s popular FieldTrainer® 425, the Contain + Train allows owners to secure their dogs within set boundaries, and train both at home and in the field.

For more information visit SportDog.com.