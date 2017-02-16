42nd Annual Houston Fishing Show Seminar Schedule

The 42nd annual Houston Fishing Show is just around the corner, and we don’t want you to miss a minute of the action! Check out the schedule below to plan your visit and be sure to stop by and see TF&G’s very own Chester Moore on Saturday, March 11th!

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 8, 2017

4:15 P.M. Stacy Lynn – Saltwater Fly Fishing Secrets

5:15 P.M. Jimmy West – Everything You Need to Know About Fishing Galveston

6:00 P.M. Tommy Countz – Spring Fishing in Matagorda

6:45 P.M. Will Kirkpatrick – Pre-Spawn Bass

THURSDAY, MARCH 9, 2017

1:00 P.M. Gary Gray – Springtime Tactics for Redfish and Trout in the Port O’Connor / Seadrift Area

2:00 P.M. Will Kirkpatrick – Spawning Bass

3:00 P.M. Trey Prye – Fishing East Matagorda Bay

4:00 P.M. Capt. Sally, Capt. Black and the guides from Baffin Bay Rod & Gun Lodge

Baffin Bay “The Last Best Place on the Texas Coast”

5:00 P.M. Cory Vinson – White Bass & Striper Fishing Tips

5:45 P.M. Cajun Phil Brossard – Calcasieu Lake Reds & Specs

6:30 P.M. Stacy Lynn – Secrets to Saltwater Fly Fishing Success

7:15 P.M. Caleb Harp – Trinity Bay Fishing with Artificial Lures

FRIDAY, MARCH 10, 2017

1:00 P.M. Ray Sexton – Springtime Fishing in Matagorda

2:00 P.M. Bradley Doyle- Lake Conroe Fishing

3:00 P.M. Billie Kocian – Fishing the Flats with Artificials

4:00 P.M. Rudy Peralez – Wade Fishing Galveston

5:00 P.M. Alan Leeper – The Importance of Reel Repair & Maintenance

5:45 P.M. Featured Guest of the Texas Fly Fishing Club

Saltwater Fly Fishing the Texas Coast

6:30 P.M. Steve Coffee – Trout Fishing Galveston with Live & Artificial Baits

7:15 P.M. Phil Ortiz – Flounder Fishing

SATURDAY, MARCH 11, 2017

10:30 A.M. Gary Gray – Wade Fishing Tactics and Tackle

11:15 A.M. Tommy Countz – Matagorda Spring Fishing

12:00 P.M. Kelly Moore – Lake Conroe Fishing

12:45 P.M. Jimmy West – Everything You Need to Know About Fishing Galveston

1:30 P.M. Chester Moore – Texas Fish & Game – Spring Flounder Tactics

2:00 P.M. *** KIDS FISHING CLINIC WITH FREE TACKLE BOXES ***

SPONSERED BY PLANO, FISHING TACKLE UNLIMITEDAND 2 OF US

BASS CLUB – (located in the designated casting area)

2:30 P.M. Hackberry Rod & Gun Team – Catching Fish on Lake Calcasieu, Louisiana

3:15 P.M. Capt. Sally, Capt. Black and the guides from Baffin Bay Rod & Gun Lodge

Baffin Bay “The Last Best Place on the Texas Coast”

4:00 P.M. Texas Saltwater Fishing Magazine – “Ask the Pros Q & A – Covering Everything from Galveston to the Lower Laguna Madre” – Gary and Shellie Gray, Caleb Harp, Steve Hillman, Bink Grimes, Wayne Davis, Ernest Cisneros and Everett Johnson – Nearly 200 years of combined experience on Texas Bays share their knowledge on one stage

5:30 P.M. Cory Vincent – Spring Summer Fall Striper Tactics

SUNDAY, MARCH 20, 2016

11:00 A.M. Greg Verm – Fishing Galveston 12 Months Out of the Year For

Speckled Trout, Redfish, Founder, Sheepsheads and Sharks

11:45 A.M. Bradley Doyle – Lake Conroe Fishing for Monster Blue-Cats

12:30 P.M. Lynn Smith – Fishing Techniques for Trout and Redfish in the Port

O’Connor and West Matagorda Bay

1:15 P.M. Jimmy West – Everything You Need to Know About Fishing Galveston

2:00 P.M. Nate Skinner, Upper Coast Editor – TEXAS OUTDOORS JOURNAL

Fishing Ever Changing Conditions of Texas Upper Coast

2:00 P.M. *** KIDS FISHING CLINIC WITH FREE TACKLE BOXES ***

SPONSERED BY PLANO, FISHING TACKE UNLIMITED AND 2 OF US

BASS CLUB – (located in the designated casting area)

2:45 P.M. Mike Jeffcoat – SEMINAR FINALE – Fishing Venice Louisiana