Excalibur Releases New Flagship Crossbow, Micro 355 Packed with Features

Built on the incredibly popular Micro 335 platform, the new Micro 355 packs incredible speed and power into an ultra-compact design. Imagine the Micro 335 loaded with more power, and that’s what to expect from Excalibur’s flagship 2016 crossbow.

Reliability, maneuverability, incredible performance and ease of use are all a part of the Micro 355 package, but we threw in bone-crushing speed and power for the hunter who means business in the field.

The Micro 355 features the new, stylish and comfortable Feather-Lite Skeletonized stock with rubber grip inserts for unmatched control and feel, and it comes with an ambidextrous cheek piece and oversized finger guards for cold-weather hunting. Weighing 5.2 pounds, the Micro 355 is 25 inches wide uncocked, 33.5 inches in length and has a 10-inch power stroke.

Additional Excalibur technologies featured on the Micro 355 include the Gen II CRT limb system, compact limbs 60 percent stronger than the most durable limbs on the market today; the Quad-Loc riser, which contains each limb on all four sides for added consistency and accuracy; the Guardian Anti-Dry-Fire System, which catches the string if the trigger is pulled without an arrow in place; and the Recoil Energy Dissipation System (R.E.D.S.), which suppresses the strings when fired to reduce shock, vibration and noise.

With a compact size and blazing speeds, the Micro 355 is the perfect crossbow for situations where space is tight but power is necessary. We didn’t compromise on the durability and reliability consumers expect from an Excalibur crossbow. The Micro 355 will withstand the most difficult conditions and the test of time.

The Micro 355 is pure power in a small package, and comes decked out with a Realtree Xtra® finish and the most reliable accessories on the market today including a Tact-Zone illuminated scope, four-arrow quiver, four Quill arrows and a rope-cocking aid. Suggested retail price on the Micro 355 is $1,199.

