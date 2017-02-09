Applications Being Accepted for Texas Game Warden Cadet Class

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is building its next generation of elite state law enforcement officers with the 62nd Texas Game Warden Cadet class. Applications are being accepted now through March 31.

“We are beginning the process of hiring and training the next generation of conservation law enforcement professionals. We encourage anyone interested in becoming a Texas Game Warden to apply,” said Col. Craig Hunter, TPWD Law Enforcement Director. “Since 1895, Texas game wardens have protected the people of Texas through professional law enforcement services that include land, water and air patrols; search and rescue; and tactical operations, all while working to conserve and protect the natural resources of our state.”

Applicants must be 21 years of age before the projected graduation date of Aug. 2018, and have a bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university prior to Sept. 1, 2017. Applicants must also undergo a preliminary interview, background investigation and physical skills tests focusing on agility and swimming. Persons interested in strengthening their swimming skills should contact the American Red Cross to take a swimming course.

All cadets are required to live at the Game Warden Training Center near Hamilton, Texas, for the duration of the 30-week training period.

After graduation, new game wardens will be assigned to vacant stations throughout Texas with the responsibility of protecting the state’s natural resources. Game wardens also protect lives by enforcing the Water Safety Act and conducting standard peace officer duties.

Candidates can apply online. Application deadline for the 62nd Texas Game Warden Cadet class is March 31, 2017.

For more information, check the game warden website or contact Texas game warden recruiters Lt. Kevin Malonson at kevin.malonson@tpwd.texas.gov and game warden Eric Howard at eric.howard@tpwd.texas.gov, or call 877-229-2733.