Cold Weather = Hot Bass Fishing on Texas Power Plant Lakes

This time of year most bass fishermen have watched every DVR recorded fishing show they have trying to get ready for the upcoming spawn. Episodes of Mark Zona, Bassmasters and Major League Fishing have been played at my house quite regularly, to the point of exhaustion.

Well, as hunting seasons are nearing the end a lot of fisherman are itching to get out there and catch some bass. However, this time of year water temps are in the 40’s and 50’s and the air temps are in the 20’s and 30’s. Not ideal for most fishermen to want to make 10 mile runs in a bass boat running 60 plus mph. The remedy for this is to try one of 20 or so power plant lakes Texas has to offer. Here are a few tips to help you on planning a trip to a power plant lake. In part 2 of my blog on power plant lakes, we will go over fishing tactics.

These lakes are typically small and fish even smaller. Remember, you are not the only one that wants to catch so fish when the mercury is below freezing. So be considerate to other anglers.

Many power plant lakes will be having tournaments on the weekends, so if that is not your thing, try and go on a weekday.

Try and find out generation schedules of the lakes to be there when they are creating current close to the discharge.

FOG- Warm water and cold air temps will typically produce fog. So be careful on the water when running, or wait till the sun comes up and you can see more clearly.

Dress for success- The water will be warm, but it is still 30 degrees outside. Dress in layers so you can shed clothes as the day progresses.

Water Temperature- The water temp will be the warmest at the point of discharge and get cooler the further it travels away from it. Some fish may be spawning, while others are prespawn or postspawn. The water temp will change drastically from one end of the lake to the other.

Current- If the lake is generating, there will be current. Pay close attention to current, as it will set bass up in a feeding position that will let the current bring baitfish to them as they lay and wait for an ambush.

Do your homework- Don’t go to a lake completely blind. Get on the internet or ask around to find out length limits, wake restrictions or any other specific rules and regulations you need to know. The local game warden will not care if you don’t know the laws for that body of water; it is YOUR responsibility to know.

Here is a list of 14 Texas Power Plant Lakes you can fish. See which one is close to you and plan a trip to see if you can shake the rust off and cure yourself from cabin fever and put some bass on the deck.

Lake Fairfield Martin Creek Lake Lake Welsh Fayette County Lake Bastrop Lake Monticello Squaw Creek Brandy Branch Graham Coleto Creek Gibbons Creek Decker (Walter E. Long) Braunig Lake Lake Calveras

Check out my blog next week when I will be going over tips and tactics to catch these warm water pigs when common sense tells you it is too cold to fish.

Story by Shane Smith