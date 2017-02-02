Podcast: Dustin’s Mad Minutes – Compound Bow Fundamentals and the Importance of 3D Archery

In this solo show, Dustin unpacks some tech tips on shooting a compound bow and why we should all get involved with archery, especially in the off-season. Dustin covers the importance of 3D archery as it prepares bowhunters for the “real deal” in the field. Check out FishGame.com this month for coverage of the Houston Boat Show!

Mentioned in the Show

Gold Tip Arrows: www.GoldTip.com

Grim Reaper Broadheads: www.grimreaperbroadheads.com

Barnett Youth Bows: www.barnettcrossbows.com/youth-archery

Texas Fish & Game: www.FishGame.com

Dustin’s Website: www.DustinsProjects.com

About the Podcast: The Best of the Outdoors Podcast is optimized to bring listeners the best in hunting, fishing, shooting, bowfishing and other outdoor activities. The show is broadcast across a number of different audio platforms and serves as a source of education and inspiration for all things outdoors.

Texas Fish & Game is the largest and most popular outdoor publication in the Lone Star State. No other publication matches our coverage of hunting, fishing, guns, gear, tackle, conservation, outdoor news, and wildlife subjects. Our editorial cadre includes the best outdoor writers in the Lone Star State—all experts in their respective fields. This is the sportsman’s one-stop resource for information and education on Texas’ outdoors.