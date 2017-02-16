Podcast: SHOT Show 2017 Highlights and Tree Stand Safety with Guest Lou Marullo

After a small hiatus due to all the coverage of SHOT Show 2017 on FishGame.com, we are back with a recap episode of SHOT. Starting with Texas Fish & Game editors Chester Moore and Lou Marullo recording a Facebook Live session from the show floor to Dustin’s one-on-one interview with Lou Marullo, we bring you the highlights of the show and new products and emerging trends that can help the hunter and shooting enthusiast out in the woods or at the gun range.

We also cover tree stand safety and wearing safety harnessed while hunting in tree stands, something Lou knows so much about as a hunter in Texas and New York.

See dozens of archived videos and blog posts from SHOT Show as well as other news and stories every day at www.fishgame.com.

Thank you so much again for watching, reading and listening!