Sandbass Time is Fast Upon Us

Once deer season ends in January it’s only a short time until another Texas tradition kicks off.

Thousands of lone star state anglers drag bass boats, Jon boats, kayaks and anything else that floats down to Texas waterways to get in on the bounty and truck loads of fun when the Sand Bass start their annual spawning run.

I guess just about the best thing Sand Bass fishing has to offer is the fact no matter who you are you can catch your limit with ease. You don’t even need that boat I spoke of earlier. A simple spincast reel and a few crappie jigs or a crankbait tossed from the shore can pull in bucket loads of these hard fighting silver sided slabs.

The Sabine river just up from Joaquine Tx. on the Texas Louisiana border is a hot spot. The Texas side boat ramp gets so filled up parking is nonexistent at times. Fishermen find great success throwing artificial lures but I prefer live bait. A guaranteed bag limit can almost always be had with a few dozen minnows or a bucket of crawfish raked from the local ditches.

Sand Bass have had a not so good reputation for being mediocre table fare. This is unwarranted to say the least. When filleting Sands you must remove the dark red strip of meat which lies just on the outer layer next to the skin. This red meat has a strong fishy flavor but once removed the Sandy fillet is flakey and quite palatable. The use of a good electric fillet knife is a must..

My favorite method of cooking is to use a flour mixture instead of corn meal.

1 cup all purpose flour

1 tsp salt

1 tsp red pepper

1 tsp onion powder

Just double ingredients for larger needs. This mix does about a dozen fillets.

Fry until golden brown. I serve with my own special sauce.

1 cup mayonnaise

1 tsp Louisiana hot sauce

½ tsp Slap Yo Mamma seasoning.

Mix well and chill. Dip hot fillets in this sauce and it’s unbeatable…

So, keep watching TF&G for the word on when the Sand Bass run starts and get out there and enjoy…

Story by Jeff Stewart