St. Croix’s Goes Deep – with the NEW Mojo Jig Line of Saltwater Rods

Jigging in a saltwater environment is demanding…of angler and rod. St Croix’s NEW Mojo Jig line of saltwater rods has been designed to exceed those demands. These rods have been tested from New England to the Gulf coasts to ensure each rod has the backbone needed to bring those fish up…and the action to make the bait dance…enticing those memory inducing strikes.

Mojo Jig rods feature a proprietary blend of SCII graphite with FRS technology. St. Croix’s formula, when matched with ART™ technology produces a lightweight blank that outperforms traditional jig rods…at an unparalleled value. Available in conventional and spinning configurations, each rod is fitted with a Fuji® reel seat and corrosion-resistant Sea Guide guides ensuring anglers fight the fish…not the rod. St. Croix finishes these rods with Kigan hook-keepers and premium EVA handles. Dedication to details mean the guides receive an underwrap providing that extra protection before the two coats of Flex Coat slow-cure finish completes the process. Mojo Jig delivers performance driven rods anglers can afford.

Mojo Jig rods were designed in Park Falls, Wisconsin and are handcrafted in our Fresnillo, Mexico facility. They retail for $200 and come with a 5-year warranty backed by St. Croix Superstar Service.