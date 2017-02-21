TPWD Taking Comment on Proposed Hunting and Fishing Regulation Changes

Online Resources Available for Public Input, Webinar Set for Feb. 21

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is seeking public comment on proposed changes to the state’s hunting and fishing regulations for 2017-18.

Access to online resources, including details on these proposals and options to provide public comment, can be found at http://tpwd.texas.gov/business/feedback/public_comment/.

Learn more and make comments about specific proposals at these public hearings around the state. All meetings begin at 7 p.m.

March 1

Dalhart — Dallam County Courthouse, 101 E. 5th St.

Del Rio — Del Rio Civic Center, Cottonwood Room, 1915 Veterans Blvd.

March 2

Pampa — Gray County Courthouse, 205 N. Russell, (enter in north doors, court room on 2nd floor.

Abilene — Abilene Convention Center, 1100 N 6th St.

The Del Rio and Abilene meetings will focus on proposed changes to freshwater fishing regulations. Hearings in Dalhart and Pampa will focus on proposed changes to hunting regulations especially proposed changes to the pronghorn buck experimental permit system.

In addition to these public meetings, TPWD will hold a live webinar, “Hunting and Fishing Regulations Proposals Online Public Meeting,” on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 7 p.m. CST. Webinar registration is now open at: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2429148121139029506 . After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. Participants will be able to provide public comment on the proposals via live chat and ask questions during the webinar.

Public comment on proposed changes will also be taken during the March 24 meeting of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission at TPWD headquarters in Austin prior to rulemaking.

Source: TPWD