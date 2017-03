Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

While on spring break this weekend at Lake Conroe, my 6 year old daughter Ava caught her first fish. It was a 22″ Largemouth Bass. I did not have a scale, but it was around 6 lbs. Caught it under a dock on a shallow dive crankbait, shad. Beautiful fish, especially for a first catch. She’s officially addicted to fishing.