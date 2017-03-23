Insane Hog Eradication Using an ATV and Shotgun

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

Check out this impressive footage of a hog cull using an ATV and laser equipped shotgun in North Texas.

If you have ever tried to shoot from a moving vehicle (safely and legally of course) you can respect the skill it took to pull this off. And best of all, with using an ATV you aren’t paying $1,000 an hour for fuel and an helicopter pilot! I’ve hunted hogs out of helicopters twice now, but this looks pretty legit.

If you are a party pooper thinking “how is this legal?” Just remember that hogs are a highly invasive species, and that 11 out of 13 must be eliminated just to keep the population at current levels. There are hardly any rules when it comes to hog hunting.

From Ultimate Night Vision’s YouTube video description:

Massive number of feral hogs taken down in North Texas in one night.

Over the last couple years, UNV customer Ray Shinpaugh has been perfecting the art of feral hog eradication using a side-by-side, thermal monocular, shotgun, and laser to eliminate hogs with incredible efficiency. With darkness as cover, Ray and his hunting partner use thermal optics to locate groups of feral hogs. With the lights off, they position themselves between the pigs and any nearby cover. Once in position, they flip on the lights and drive the pigs further out in the open where they can close in on the hogs and open fire with 00 buck shot. Each year feral hogs cause millions of dollars in damage in the form of damaged crops, contaminated water supplies, broken equipment, transmission of disease and injury to livestock. Due to their intelligence, adaptability, and prolific breeding habits, traditional methods of hunting and trapping have been largely ineffective in reducing the feral hog population. Since feral hogs are not considered game animals in Texas they may be hunted by any means or methods at any time of year.

Story by Dustin Ellermann