Podcast: Big Bore Airguns for Wild Hogs and Exotics with Guest Eric Henderson

Dustin interviews Eric Henderson, host of Adventures Afield, and we talk about hunting and target shooting with big bore and small bore air rifles in Texas and beyond. Many technological advances have been made in PCP Airguns over the last decade making the modern big bore rifle a true hero in the field. Eric has taken numerous native and exotic species in Texas and across the USA as well as African game with his stock and custom modified airguns. We talk about many different topics on the show. As always, thank you for watching, reading, and listening!
Mentioned in the Show:
Eric’s Website: http://www.adventuresafield.com/
Eric’s YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfoR71zhoz6hL3jMiHk32Nw
Texas Fish & Game’s Website: www.fishgame.com