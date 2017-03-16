Podcast: Big Bore Airguns for Wild Hogs and Exotics with Guest Eric Henderson

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

Listen on this page with the podcast player below. Please wait a few seconds for the player to engage after clicking or tapping on the PLAY button.

Dustin interviews Eric Henderson, host of Adventures Afield, and we talk about hunting and target shooting with big bore and small bore air rifles in Texas and beyond. Many technological advances have been made in PCP Airguns over the last decade making the modern big bore rifle a true hero in the field. Eric has taken numerous native and exotic species in Texas and across the USA as well as African game with his stock and custom modified airguns. We talk about many different topics on the show. As always, thank you for watching, reading, and listening!

Mentioned in the Show:

Eric’s Website: http://www.adventuresafield.com/

Eric’s YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfoR71zhoz6hL3jMiHk32Nw

Texas Fish & Game’s Website: www.fishgame.com

About the Podcast: The Best of the Outdoors Podcast is optimized to bring listeners the best in hunting, fishing, shooting, bowfishing and other outdoor activities. The show is broadcast across a number of different audio platforms and serves as a source of education and inspiration for all things outdoors.

Texas Fish & Game is the largest and most popular outdoor publication in the Lone Star State. No other publication matches our coverage of hunting, fishing, guns, gear, tackle, conservation, outdoor news, and wildlife subjects. Our editorial cadre includes the best outdoor writers in the Lone Star State—all experts in their respective fields. This is the sportsman’s one-stop resource for information and education on Texas’ outdoors. is the largest and most popular outdoor publication in the Lone Star State. No other publication matches our coverage of hunting, fishing, guns, gear, tackle, conservation, outdoor news, and wildlife subjects. Our editorial cadre includes the best outdoor writers in the Lone Star State—all experts in their respective fields. This is the sportsman’s one-stop resource for information and education on Texas’ outdoors.