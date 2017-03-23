Podcast: SPECIAL EDITION: The Bassmaster Classic Comes to Texas with Guests Alton Jones and Alton Jones Jr.

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

Click on the Play button below to listen to podcast but be sure to give it a few seconds as there is sometimes a delay in the time it takes the podcast player to catch up and stream the content. Thanks for listening!

In this special edition of The Best of the Outdoors podcast, we talk with Bassmaster Elite Series and Bassmaster Classic Champion Alton Jones and his son, Alton Jones Jr., who has also qualified to fish both the Classic and Elite Series. As only the 4th father and son competitors to enter the Classic, this duo prepare to go head to head with each other and the rest of the pro anglers in this world class event. We talk about freshwater fishing strategies, best lures for Texas, advice for up and coming anglers and much more as the 2017 GEICO Bassmaster Classic kicks off this week on Lake Conroe and Minute Maid Park in the Houston, Texas area. Thanks for watching, reading and listening!





Alton Jones Website: http://www.altonjones.com

Alton Jones Jr.: https://www.bassmaster.com/anglers/alton-jones-jr

Texas Fish & Game Website: www.fishgame.com

Subscribe to The Best of the Outdoors Podcast: http://thebestoftheoutdoors.podbean.com

About the Podcast: The Best of the Outdoors Podcast is optimized to bring listeners the best in hunting, fishing, shooting, bowfishing and other outdoor activities. The show is broadcast across a number of different audio platforms and serves as a source of education and inspiration for all things outdoors.

Texas Fish & Game is the largest and most popular outdoor publication in the Lone Star State. No other publication matches our coverage of hunting, fishing, guns, gear, tackle, conservation, outdoor news, and wildlife subjects. Our editorial cadre includes the best outdoor writers in the Lone Star State—all experts in their respective fields. This is the sportsman’s one-stop resource for information and education on Texas’ outdoors.