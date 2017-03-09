Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Warden Field Notes

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

The following items are compiled from recent Texas Parks and Wildlife Department law enforcement reports.

Abandoned Ship!

Denton County game wardens responded to a call of an abandoned vessel on Lake Lewisville. The wardens were able to locate the vessel and determine that it had been stolen the previous summer. The vessel was towed to shore and turned over to the reporting agency.

Crossing the Line

A Cooke County game warden was stopped at an active railroad crossing. As a train approached, a vehicle from the opposite side of the tracks disregarded the crossing arms and zigzagged through. As the vehicle came alongside, the warden exited her patrol vehicle and made contact with the driver about the violation. At this time the warden noticed five children in the backseat of the SUV ranging in age from 1 to 6 and none were in safety seats. A local police department officer arrived and assisted. Neither the driver nor the adult passenger had a valid driver’s license so another party was called to pick up all the occupants of the vehicle. Multiple charges are pending.

Something Fishy Going On

A Tarrant County game warden was patrolling the banks of Lake Worth and Silver Creek when he spotted three suspects trespassing on city property. When he approached the subjects to check fishing licenses and advise them that they weren’t allowed on the property, the three subjects acted extremely nervous. This prompted the warden to investigate further and after receiving consent to search the suspects’ vehicles, he subsequently found narcotics and drug paraphernalia. One subject was arrested for possession of a controlled substance. Citations were filed on the other two subjects. Cases are pending.

Not Measuring Up

A Williamson County game warden received a call regarding two fishermen allegedly in possession of undersized fish. Upon locating the two subjects matching the description, the warden made contact and checked for state compliance. Although both had valid fishing licenses, 13 of the crappie on their stringers didn’t measure up to the 10-inch minimum length limit. Several citations and civil restitution cases were filed.

Found Your GoPro

Victoria County game wardens responded to a call regarding trespassers on private property near the Guadalupe River. The wardens located and identified two armed subjects. The pair were released after the wardens informed them of the landowner’s intent to file trespassing with a deadly weapon charges. The following day the complainant contacted the warden about a GoPro type camera he found on the property. After examination of the videos on the camera, both individuals were subsequently charged for hunting without consent and trespassing with a deadly weapon. Cases are pending.

Eagle Death Investigated

A Victoria County game warden responded to a call about an injured bald eagle in the Bloomington area and took custody of the bird. Indications suggest the eagle may have been shot and was subsequently struck by a train. The eagle did not survive and an investigation is ongoing.

Wardens Make Tragic Recovery

Game wardens received a call for assistance concerning a vehicle that had possibly gone off the roadway and into the San Antonio River on Highway 77 at the Victoria County line. Several wardens initiated a search and recovery operation using boats with side scan sonar and located the vehicle in approximate 20 feet of water. The following day the vehicle was pulled from the river. Unfortunately, both the driver and passenger were deceased.