TF&G Editor-in-Chief Chester Moore Wins “Outdoor Legacy Award”

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

Chester Moore, Texas Fish & Game’s Editor-in-Chief and author of “The Wildlife Journalist” blog has received the prestigious Mossy Oak Outdoor Legacy Award.

Presented earlier this month at the annual conference of the Texas Outdoor Writer’s Association, the award recognizes Moore for his work with children and wildlife. Moore receiving award from David Sikes of the Texas Outdoor Writer’s Association.

“It’s such an honor to receive this award. Whether I am writing, blogging, broadcasting live on the radio, or out granting a child’s exotic animal encounter through our Kingdom Zoo ‘Wild Wishes’ program, I am always looking at things through the filter of how we can inspire young people and take better care of our natural resources,” Moore said.

“This award inspires me to push harder and go further down this path.”

Moore has won more than 100 awards for writing, photography, radio and conservation.

He was named a “Hero of Conservation” by Field & Stream magazine and his nonprofit project “Kingdom Zoo” won nonprofit of the year in 2016 from the Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce.