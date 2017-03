Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

My son got two good Tom’s Saturday evening 3-18-17 at his Grandpa’s land. He called them in with a phone app, as soon as I dropped him off and walked away he hit the yelp call and they came out and headed straight to the call. The first bird was shot at 30 yards and the 2nd bird was probably 12yards from the stand. He was really excited about getting it done by himself. One bird had 1 1/8″ spurs and a 9″ beard, the other had a 10″ beard and 1 1/4″ spurs.