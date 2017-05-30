Alton Jones Classic Bass Fishing Tournament

The Alton Jones Classic Bass Tournament is scheduled on June 17th, 2017 and will be taking place on Lake Waco at the Twin Bridges boat ramp. You can learn more about this event here or even register to fish this event at www.legacyoutfitters.org/AltonJonesClassic.html. The tournament is brought to Lake Waco by Legacy Outfitters, a Christian men’s outdoor organization, and will be sponsored by Farmers Insurance, Academy Sports & Outdoors and Cabela’s as well as other sponsors. Download an entry form here.

If you are interested in joining a Legacy Outfitters chapter in the area where you live, check out www.legacyoutfitters.org for more information.

Story by Dustin Vaughn Warncke