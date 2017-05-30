Alton Jones Classic Bass Fishing Tournament

Arrows, Fun and Fellowship: Legacy Outfitters Annual 3D Shoot
May 30, 2017
0
at
Categories
Tags

The Alton Jones Classic Bass Tournament is scheduled on June 17th, 2017 and will be taking place on Lake Waco at the Twin Bridges boat ramp. You can learn more about this event here or even register to fish this event at  www.legacyoutfitters.org/AltonJonesClassic.html. The tournament is brought to Lake Waco by Legacy Outfitters, a Christian men’s outdoor organization, and will be sponsored by Farmers Insurance, Academy Sports & Outdoors and Cabela’s as well as other sponsors. Download an entry form here.

If you are interested in joining a Legacy Outfitters chapter in the area where you live, check out www.legacyoutfitters.org for more information.

Story by Dustin Vaughn Warncke

Related posts

May 30, 2017

Arrows, Fun and Fellowship: Legacy Outfitters Annual 3D Shoot

Read more
May 25, 2017

Finally Won a Boat

Read more
May 25, 2017

CRKT KNIVES

Read more
fishing rods

Here's what the rocket launchers look like prior to leaving the dock, during three days of fishing rod and reel testing.

May 23, 2017

Boating and Fishing Gear: On-Water Testing

Read more
May 18, 2017

SEA Anglers for Conservation Tournament – June 16 & 17 – Aransas Pass, TX

Read more
May 18, 2017

Points – More than meets the eye

Read more
golden tile fish

Golden tile fish are quite an unusual species. That shouldn't be too surprising, considering where they live!

May 16, 2017

Strange Brew: Tile Fish, Blue Catfish, and Triggerfish

Read more
May 11, 2017

COAST Knives

Read more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Need to Subscribe?
0