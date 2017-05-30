Arrows, Fun and Fellowship: Legacy Outfitters Annual 3D Shoot

The Temple/Belton area chapter of Legacy Outfitters recently held its annual 3D archery tournament which serves as one of their main fundraisers of the year. Although the weather left something to be desired at times with this weekend event, held at the Solana Ranch in the Salado, Texas area, many archers shot this 30-target course and there was great fun and fellowship. 3D targets of various game animals were set up at different ranges and in some challenging wooded environments to simulate real life hunting scenarios. There was food and fun at the headquarters for this event and I got to meet the founder of Legacy, Jeff Fritscher. I had a blast at this event and look forward to promoting it again next year.

Legacy Outfitters originally started as a Christian men’s organization with meetings and events designed to provide an environment to live lives of Christian faith and restored families. They use activities in the great outdoors from hunting, fishing, 3D archery and other sporting pursuits to help encourage men to be the spiritual leaders of their home and attend church with their families.

The folks I have come to known from this organization are great examples of Christian men striving to encourage and uplift each other as spiritual brothers as well as giving back to their communities in meaningful ways.

The next big Legacy event is the Alton Jones Classic Bass Tournament on June 17th taking place on Lake Waco. You can learn more about this event here or even register to fish this event at www.legacyoutfitters.org/AltonJonesClassic.html. A 2008 Bassmaster Classic champion and Texas native, Alton Jones is deeply connected with Legacy Outfitters in many ways.

Legacy meetings and events are designed for men 16 and up and they have focus groups for many areas of outdoor sporting traditions each month. If you are interested in joining a Legacy chapter in the area where you live, check out www.legacyoutfitters.org for more information.

Story by Dustin Vaughn Warncke