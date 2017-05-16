Monkey encounters deer at TX hunter’s feeder (photos & more)

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

Last week’s posts on feral snow monkeys in Texas have garnered a tremendous amount of interest.

Our goal is always to raise awareness to wildlife and in the case of exotics it is good to let people know there are strange encounters to be had-it seems especially in my home state of Texas.

Bart Moore read our story and graciously shared a story from his deer lease in South Texas and some a truly remarkable series of photos.

My brother-in-law is also on the lease and he was the first one that I know of that encountered one on our lease while hunting. He was in the middle of a field in a ground blind when he saw some movement. He looked over and saw a monkey headed in his direction. The macaque noticed him just after he saw him and immediately puffed out his chest and got very red. He walked in his direction and veered off before he was too close. For good measure, my brother-in-law had him in his sights the whole time with no intention of shooting him unless he was attacked. Fast forward to last year and I was sitting in a blind one morning watching a doe and two fawns eating some corn from the feeder. I noticed something too small for a deer on the ground and at first assumed it was a pig. I glassed the animal and found that it was not a pig but was a monkey clearly on our side of the fence. I took out my iPhone and snapped several pics with the phone up against my scope that are attached.

Click here to see four more photos including the deer being frightened away.

Have you captured photos of unusual animals on your game camera? If so, please email photos to [email protected].