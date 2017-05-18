Points – More than meets the eye

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

Just about every magazine article, blog or TV show will mention points at some time or another. Points are in every body of water that you fish. They may be long tapering points, or very small and subtle points. Either way, points are bass magnets and should always be checked out.

How do you break down which points to fish and which ones to idle past? For me, it is all about deep water access. I know you have heard it a bazillion times, but here it is again. Big bass won’t be far from deep water. I will try and find a point that has a river or creek close by. Now, that being said, the area that is closest to the deep water may not always be the juice. You will need to put your time in on the water to find the juice on a point.

I try and look at points in order:

Main Lake Points- These are points that stick out directly into the main body of water in the lake. They are usually the largest points with the most deep water.

Secondary Points- These are the first points past a main lake point. Secondary points are a great staging area for prespawn and postspawn bass, and are used like a gas station along the way.

Submerged Points- These points are harder to find since you can’t see them, and thus typically receive less fishing pressure.

Points don’t have to be sharp and crisp. They may be a slow tapering point or have a rounded point that runs for several hundred yards.

When I am fishing a point, I typically start fairly deep and move in until I find the depth zone that the bass are feeding at.

As far as techniques, the best tip I have is try and throw across the point rather than parallel with it. IMO you cover more water that way and you are appealing to more depth zones in one cast.

My favorite baits for fishing points are-

Crankbaits- A crankbait can be utilized in 0-25 foot of water and are my # 1 search tool when fan casting a point. Not only can you cover a lot of water with a crankbait, but it will tell me a lot about the bottom content and cover as well.

Carolina Rig- The ever versatile Carolina Rig is a super effective way to comb over a point with precision. Try several different casting angles to see which way the bass prefer the bait being presented.

Swimbait- No conversation of mine would be complete without talking about a swimbait. If I am hunting that kicker bite, I will often reach for a swimbait when targeting points. Bass are always looking for an easy meal, and a big swimbait is just that.

Points that are barren and completely void of cover will still hold bass. They may not have a lot of stumps, lily pads or hydrilla, but they are still a point and bass will still relate to them at some time or another.

Don’t overlook the small things that may make one point better than another. It may be as subtle as a small twig or two, or even as big as fallen oak trees in the water. Just pay attention to your graph and what the lures are telling you is down there.

If you are going to a new body of water for the first time, keep it simple and check out some of the points, and they may point the way for you.

G’ Luck and Tight Lines

Story by Shane Smith