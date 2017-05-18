SEA Anglers for Conservation Tournament – June 16 & 17 – Aransas Pass, TX

Join us for the San Antonio Chapter Saltwater Fisheries Enhancement Association’s Anglers for Conservation Tournament!
Details:
When: June 16th & 17th
- Captain’s Meeting – June 16th, 6 – 9pm
- Tournament – June 17th, Weigh-In 4pm, Dinner & Awards 6 – 8pm
Where: Aransas Pass, TX
Entry: $400 per boat (4 person team), individual kayak or bank fishing $100, non-angler dinner only tickets $35
Register: Pay online at shop.sea-sa.com or contact Albert Hylton at [email protected] or 210 473-0810
BLUE WAVE BONUS: Win 1st place in a Blue Wave boat and get an extra $1000!
Event will feature dinner, a silent auction, and gun raffles with all proceeds going directly to Texas coastal conservation.