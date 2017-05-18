SEA Anglers for Conservation Tournament – June 16 & 17 – Aransas Pass, TX

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

Join us for the San Antonio Chapter Saltwater Fisheries Enhancement Association’s Anglers for Conservation Tournament!

Details:

When: June 16th & 17th

Captain’s Meeting – June 16th, 6 – 9pm

Tournament – June 17th, Weigh-In 4pm, Dinner & Awards 6 – 8pm

Where: Aransas Pass, TX

Entry: $400 per boat (4 person team), individual kayak or bank fishing $100, non-angler dinner only tickets $35

Register: Pay online at shop.sea-sa.com or contact Albert Hylton at [email protected] or 210 473-0810

BLUE WAVE BONUS: Win 1st place in a Blue Wave boat and get an extra $1000!

Event will feature dinner, a silent auction, and gun raffles with all proceeds going directly to Texas coastal conservation.