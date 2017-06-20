EOTech Vs. Aimpoint

In today’s world of ever evolving AR weapon systems there are only a few quality options when it comes to holographic weapon sights. In my opinion, they are the EOTech and the Aimpoint. I will go over specs and the stuff you can read about, but also my own ideas and why I choose what I do.

Price- The EOTech is usually less expensive than the Aimpoint, but not by much. Both are in the $350-$500 range.

Weight- Both of these sights weigh around 8 ounces, and that is not a deal breaker either way.

Submersible- Both are submersible, BUT the Aimpoint is rated at 135 feet, while the EOTech is rated at 10 feet.

Battery Life- The Aimpoint is rated at 50,000 hours of continuous use, while the EOTech is rated at 600 hours of continuous use. In case you thought that was a typo, or I was hallucinating, yes 50,000 hours.

I know people who never turn their Aimpoint off and simply replace it at Christmas every year.

Ok, here are the nuts and bolts of the 2. Both offer no optical magnification and require batteries to work and without them, they are dead weight and you could be dead meat.

IMO the EOTech has more reticle options and has a smaller frame around the sight and is easier to acquire a sight picture. The faster I acquire a sight picture, the faster I can engage and eliminate a threat.

The Aimpoint is a very simple yet effective weapon sight. It is very reliable due to its’ extreme battery life and reliability.

The Aimpoint you turn a knob clockwise to make the red dot brighter or opposite to make it dimmer or turn off the sight.

The Aimpoint battery is fairly odd, while the EOTech battery is very common and can be swapped out with other battery driven components fairly easily.

I personally run and EOTech on my home defense weapon, due to the fact it is what we have on our MP5’s and I am very familiar with them. I am accustomed to the sight picture and how to operate the sight in high stress situations.

I am not saying the Aimpoint won’t do the same for you. I am just more comfortable with the EOTech for self defense.

I have an Aimpoint on my .22 AR and my daughters’ .22 AR and love them. If we have a big time at the range or at the river shooting and forget to turn off the sight, no big deal. Remember that 50,000 hours we talked about earlier?

I know there are Trijicon and other sights that have their hat in the ring, but these 2 IMO are the most popular due to their reliability and cost.

Beware of cheap imitations. I mean, they are everywhere. Anything of quality and value will be imitated, but not duplicated. Make sure you know what you are getting.

Either way you choose, you are putting a winner on you weapon as these 2 sights will flat out get the job done. Just practice like you play and be familiar with your weapon sight.

Fortuna Paratus Remunerat- Fortune Favors the Prepared

Story by Shane Smith