Lone Star Bowhunters Association 43rd Annual Banquet

The Lone Star Bowhunters Association 43rd Annual Awards Banquet will be held Saturday, June 24th at the REC of Grapevine. All bowhunters, whether current LSBA members or not, are invited to attend. Here’s a breakdown of what’s happening:

Guest Speaker: Dale Moses – retired Texas Game Warden and avid bowhunter

Hall of Fame Inductees: Bryan & Debbie Keeling

Banquet Events (normally 6 – 10 pm)

*Texas Bowhunting & Bowfishing Records Awards

*Live Auction

*Silent Auction

*Raffle Items

Banquet Caterer Babe’s Chicken Dinner House

Menu Fried Chicken, Smoked Chicken, Chicken Fried Steak, salad, vegetables, rolls, tea and desert.

Other Events: Scoring Seminar – 11:00am-12:00pm – Bobby Kana

Antler Art Seminar – 12:30pm-1:00pm – Jason Chancellor

Blood Trailing Seminar 9:00 – completed (by Brian Johnson and Kyle Durham) $25 per dog, must have current shot records in hand

Wine Tasting Tour for the Ladies – from 11:30am- 3:30pm

Additional cost of $89

(We expect to add more prior to the event)

Free Passes to Indoor family aquatic center with slides, lazy river, lap lanes and play structures

Banquet Ticket Prices Advance Purchase (Prior to Saturday June 17, 2014)

Adults $25

Couples $45

Seniors (60 & over) $20

Youth (12 to 17) $20

Youth (11 & under) Free

Active Duty Military Free

Veterans Free

At the Door $30 – All paying Adults

Vendor Booths Are Available



Hotel Information

Rooms are blocked at the following:

Hilton Garden Inn (No Pets): $119 (+ tax) per night for Single

$139 (+ tax) per night for Double

Super 8 (Pet Friendly w/$10 per night per pet surcharge)

– $89 (+ tax) per night for two queen beds or one king bed

Also available: Vineyards Campground:

-Cabin rentals from $93 – $175 per night (depending on cabin selected)

– RV spaces from $49 – $69 per night

Several other hotels/motels in the area as well.

Contacts



Kurt Hardin | Ph: 817-682-3809 | Email: [email protected]

Steve Shedd | Ph: 512-496-5424 | Email: [email protected]

To get your tickets for this event, please visit this link!

About LSBA

It is the purpose of the LSBA to be a non-profit organization whose membership consists of bowhunters and individuals interested in the sport of bowhunting who believe and agree:

That by reason of choice, bowhunting is an American heritage, and the ultimate aim of bowhunting is the taking of wild game with bow and arrow in a humane and sportsmanlike manner