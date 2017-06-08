Lone Star Bowhunters Association 43rd Annual Banquet

The Lone Star Bowhunters Association 43rd Annual Awards Banquet will be held Saturday, June 24th at the REC of Grapevine. All bowhunters, whether current LSBA members or not, are invited to attend. Here’s a breakdown of what’s happening:
Guest Speaker: Dale Moses – retired Texas Game Warden and avid bowhunter
Hall of Fame Inductees: Bryan & Debbie Keeling
Banquet Events (normally 6 – 10 pm)
*Texas Bowhunting & Bowfishing Records Awards
*Live Auction
*Silent Auction
*Raffle Items
Banquet Caterer Babe’s Chicken Dinner House
Menu Fried Chicken, Smoked Chicken, Chicken Fried Steak, salad, vegetables, rolls, tea and desert.
Other Events: Scoring Seminar – 11:00am-12:00pm – Bobby Kana
Antler Art Seminar – 12:30pm-1:00pm – Jason Chancellor
Blood Trailing Seminar 9:00 – completed (by Brian Johnson and Kyle Durham) $25 per dog, must have current shot records in hand
Wine Tasting Tour for the Ladies – from 11:30am- 3:30pm
Additional cost of $89
(We expect to add more prior to the event)
Free Passes to Indoor family aquatic center with slides, lazy river, lap lanes and play structures
Banquet Ticket Prices Advance Purchase (Prior to Saturday June 17, 2014)
Adults $25
Couples $45
Seniors (60 & over) $20
Youth (12 to 17) $20
Youth (11 & under) Free
Active Duty Military Free
Veterans Free
At the Door $30 – All paying Adults
Vendor Booths Are Available
Hotel Information
Rooms are blocked at the following:
Hilton Garden Inn (No Pets): $119 (+ tax) per night for Single
$139 (+ tax) per night for Double
Super 8 (Pet Friendly w/$10 per night per pet surcharge)
– $89 (+ tax) per night for two queen beds or one king bed
Also available: Vineyards Campground:
-Cabin rentals from $93 – $175 per night (depending on cabin selected)
– RV spaces from $49 – $69 per night
Several other hotels/motels in the area as well.
Contacts
Kurt Hardin | Ph: 817-682-3809 | Email: [email protected]
Steve Shedd | Ph: 512-496-5424 | Email: [email protected]
About LSBA
It is the purpose of the LSBA to be a non-profit organization whose membership consists of bowhunters and individuals interested in the sport of bowhunting who believe and agree: