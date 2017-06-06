Pink dolphin jumps in front of boat (video)

June 1, 2017
June 6, 2017
The Atlantic bottlenose dolphin is the most frequently seen marine mammal in the Gulf of Mexico.

Seeing a pink one however is extremely rare.

In 2013 we captured footage of a pink albino dolphin in the ship channel near Cameron, La. This particular dolphin with the obvious nickname “Pinky” has been thrilling fishermen who encounter it for at least a decade after Capt. Erik Rue began photographing the creature on his charter trips.

Here’s the clip we captured that day while out with our friend Scott Bandy in his bay boat.

However we got an even better clip sent to of a pink dolphin jumping in front of a boat cruising through the Gulf.

Click here to see that clip.

 

0