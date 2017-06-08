Podcast: Gulf of Mexico Conservation, Sharks, Pink Dolphins and Getting Kids in the Outdoors with Guest Chester Moore

On this episode, Dustin talks with Chester Moore Jr., editor in chief of Texas Fish & Game magazine and FishGame.com. Chester is an acclaimed outdoor writer and author of several books focusing around Texas’ wildlife, hunting and fishing. He has his own Wildlife Journalist blog and Wildlife Wednesday newsletter which goes out to many thousands of e-mail subscribers each week. We talk about conservation in and around the Gulf of Mexico as well as sharks, pink dolphins and other sea creatures as well as getting kids involved in the great outdoors in Texas and beyond.

Mentioned in Show:

Chester’s Ministry “The Kingdom Zoo”: https://thekingdomzoo.com/

Wildlife Journalist Blog: http://blog.wildlifejournalist.com/

OCEARCH Project Presented by COSTA: http://www.ocearch.org/

Gone Fishin’ Guide Service: http://www.gonefishin.biz/

Dustin’s Website: www.dustinsprojects.com

Texas Fish & Game: www.fishgame.com

About the Podcast: The Best of the Outdoors Podcast is optimized to bring listeners the best in hunting, fishing, shooting, bowfishing and other outdoor activities. The show is broadcast across a number of different audio platforms and serves as a source of education and inspiration for all things outdoors.

Texas Fish & Game is the largest and most popular outdoor publication in the Lone Star State. No other publication matches our coverage of hunting, fishing, guns, gear, tackle, conservation, outdoor news, and wildlife subjects. Our editorial cadre includes the best outdoor writers in the Lone Star State—all experts in their respective fields. This is the sportsman’s one-stop resource for information and education on Texas’ outdoors.