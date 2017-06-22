Podcast: Practical and Tactical Shooting and Hunting with Guest Clayton Hergert

On this weeks episode, guest Clayton Hergert from ATX Precision joins Dustin Vaughn Warncke to talk about guns, shooting, hunting and the Texas Firearms Festival. As a former Navy Seal, Clayton brings a wide variety of experiences to this show. We also talk about getting folks involved in the outdoor sporting traditions that may not fit the traditional mold for hunting, fishing or other outdoor sports. Clay is the creator of the Texas Firearm Festival’s SWAT Challenge and is designing the course for this year’s event as well.

Mentioned in the Podcast

Texas Firearm Festival: https://goo.gl/yVncIL

About Clayton: https://atxprecision.com/founder-and-lead-instructor-clayton-hergert/

ATX Precision: https://atxprecision.com/

ATX Precision on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ATX-Precision-Carbine-571936626216740/

ATX Precision on Facebook: https://www.instagram.com/atxprecision/

About the Podcast: The Best of the Outdoors Podcast is optimized to bring listeners the best in hunting, fishing, shooting, bowfishing and other outdoor activities. The show is broadcast across a number of different audio platforms and serves as a source of education and inspiration for all things outdoors.

