Concealed Carry – In the Restroom

If you are a law abiding citizen that carries a concealed weapon, you have ran across the issue of what to do with your CCW while you are using the restroom. I know to some people this may sound like the stupidest thing you have ever heard. BUT, I have seen and heard weapons hit the floor in restrooms on several occasions.
It doesn’t matter if you appendix carry, strong side, 4:30 or cross draw, you will all need to use the restroom and will need some plan of action for what to do with your CCW.
If you are seated in the restroom will your CCW fall with your belt, remain on your person somehow or placed on the back of the toilet? These are very real situations that we all have faced and had to deal with.
In today’s culture we are all in a rush and placing your CCW on the floor or top of the toilet is a very real and dangerous proposition.
If you can look under a stall and see the shoes of the person next to you, then keep in mind they can see yours. So placing your CCW in your pants or shorts that are down is not the most tactical plan.
The person next to you could snatch your gun, literally with your pants down.
I never want to advise you to separate yourself from your weapon, so I will give you some tips to reduce the risks associated with leaving your weapon behind.
Look, I know this is not the sexiest of all gun topics. BUT read and understand what I am telling you. How would you feel to get home and realize you forgot your gun in a bathroom?? Have you ever lost your wallet or truck keys? YUP…Guilty as charged….so don’t think you are immune from leaving your gun somewhere.
Be proactive and get you a system on what to do when life calls for #2!!
Fortuna Paratus Remunerat- Fortune Favors the Prepared
Story by Shane Smith