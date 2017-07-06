Podcast: Bowfishing, Noodling for Catfish, Texas Deer Hunting, African Hunting, High Fences and More with Guest Tim Jackson

On this week’s episode, Dustin interviews Tim Jackson who is an avid outdoorsman and good friend of the show. Tim has many different outdoor pursuits and we cover many of them. We talk about hunting deer in Texas, high fences, hunting in Africa, noodling for catfish, bowfishing and other outdoor adventures in Texas and beyond. This was a very fun show and full lots of laughter and lively discussion. As always, thanks for listening!

Show Sponsor: Reel Sonar/NetFish App

http://www.netfish.io

Mentioned in Show

GARQUEST Bowfishing Adventures: http://www.garquest.com

Tim on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/garquest_bowfishing/

Tim on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tim.jackson.3367

Tim on Twitter: https://twitter.com/supermaglite

Holy Logan Jackson Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/holly.l.jackson.3

Dustin’s Website: http://www.dustinsprojects.com

Take the Bowfishing 101 Quiz: http://www.fishgame.com/bowfishing101

Texas Fish & Game Website: http://www.fishgame.com

