Podcast: Small Game Hunting and Other Simple Outdoor Pursuits, Getting Kids in the Outdoors and More with Guest Michael Foster

July 6, 2017
On this episode, Michael Foster joins Dustin in studio to discuss squirrel and rabbit hunting as well as other simpler outdoor pursuits. The two deliver great tips for small game hunting and getting kids more involved in the outdoors and away from all of the technology gadgets of our current time. This was a fun podcast full of helpful and useful information.

Silencer Shop: www.silencershop.com

Airforce Airguns: www.airforceairguns.com

About the Podcast: The Best of the Outdoors Podcast is optimized to bring listeners the best in hunting, fishing, shooting, bowfishing and other outdoor activities. The show is broadcast across a number of different audio platforms and serves as a source of education and inspiration for all things outdoors

Texas Fish & Game is the largest and most popular outdoor publication in the Lone Star State. No other publication matches our coverage of hunting, fishing, guns, gear, tackle, conservation, outdoor news, and wildlife subjects. Our editorial cadre includes the best outdoor writers in the Lone Star State—all experts in their respective fields. This is the sportsman’s one-stop resource for information and education on Texas’ outdoors.

