Podcast: Small Game Hunting and Other Simple Outdoor Pursuits, Getting Kids in the Outdoors and More with Guest Michael Foster

On this episode, Michael Foster joins Dustin in studio to discuss squirrel and rabbit hunting as well as other simpler outdoor pursuits. The two deliver great tips for small game hunting and getting kids more involved in the outdoors and away from all of the technology gadgets of our current time. This was a fun podcast full of helpful and useful information.

