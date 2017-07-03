How the Police prevented a Massacre at Congressional Ballgame

It has been a few weeks since gunman James T. Hodgkinson was killed by Capitol police officers David Bailey, Crystal Griner and Henry Cabrera. There are many lessons we can learn from these brave officers and their response.

This could have really been a blood bath since the Capitol Police are not usually at the practices. But, since Scalise is one of the 9 members of Congress with a security detail they were present.

The 3 officers were outgunned by Hodgkinson and immediately returned fire when the gunman began shooting. Officers Griner and Bailey who were both wounded by the gunman, continued to engage in active gunfire not only to stop the threat, but also to allow the Congressmen time to seek cover.

Now, anyone who has been in a fire fight knows it ain’t like TV or the video games. The officers were all carrying pistols while the gunman had a rifle and those are never good odds. Two officers engaged while on the field and the other officer took up a firing position from the dugout. This made it harder for the gunman to single out a single shooter as he was being fired upon from multiple angles.

These officers selflessly entered a gunfight with the odds stacked against them and prevailed.

Bravery, Courage and Heroism are words that describe these 3 officers’ immediate actions that saved countless lives that day. The gunman was there to kill as many people as possible and the speed and violence of action from the officers prevented a massacre on the ball field that day.

However, what if a stray bullet killed a child playing nearby? Would we all feel the same way? It is easy to give praise when everything goes right, but in the tactical world, that is not always the case. These officers strap on their boots every day and are willing to die for people that they may not even have voted for. Gunfights are not pretty, nor predictable and I am glad it was a win for the good guys.

Now, let’s break it down to where the rubber meets the road. What is this happened at YOUR softball tournament, T ball game or outdoor event? Would you be armed and ready to respond?

I understand at school functions you are not allowed to carry a firearm. This is a scary thought knowing someone could potentially kill 100 people knowing you are not armed.

But, if you are at a place where you can carry a weapon……DO YOU? Do you have one in your gym bag, staged close by or on you? The day when you are going to be required to fight for your life will not be when it is convenient to do so.

I know it would look weird to see a field of 9 ball players carrying a Glock on their side. I am not saying we should. However, I would want to know I had a weapon close by and other people did too to return fire to protect myself and others.

Don’t be lulled into sleep thinking that ehhh….it is just ball practice. You NEVER know what other people are thinking or what they are capable of.

If there has ever been a time to be aware of our surroundings, it is now.

Fortuna Paratus Remunerat= Fortune Favors the Prepared.

Story by Shane Smith