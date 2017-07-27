Shallow Bass in the Summer Heat

I know what you are already thinking…..Shane you are an offshore deep structure guy. I love to fish deep offshore structure in the summer, this is very true. However, the shallows are teeming with shad, bluegill, juvenile bass and minnows and all of these are called free food for Largemouth Bass.

There are certain bass in your lake that will stay relatively shallow all summer. On certain days you will even catch more and bigger fish shallow than out deep.

My key areas to fish for shallow bass in the dog days of summer are broke down in 3 areas.

Grass- If your lake has any type of grass whether it is lily pads, coontail or hydrilla these are areas that you really need to key in on. Any one of these types of grass will not only provide shelter for the baitfish, but a great ambush point for the bass. Grass will also create shade that will attract both prey and predator alike. My favorite baits for the grass are a Spro Frog, Santone Lake Fork Braid Buzz, punching rig with a big bite fighting frog or a weightless fluke. Channel Swings- If you can find a shallow point that runs close to a river or creek channel, this is an awesome place to fish shallow. The river or creek will provide a deep water haven for the bass while the bait is in very close proximity to where the bass are hunting. My favorite baits for this type of fishing are smaller swimbaits such as the keitech, 6th sense flashy swimmer, crankbaits like a square bill or medium diver and last but not least the good ol Carolina Rig. Boat Docks- These manmade structures offer baitfish shade and comfort all summer long. The bass also know this and will be showing up with an appetite to belly up to the bar on the abundance of bait under boat docks. Not all boat docks are created equal though, you may fish 10 and not get a bite, then catch 5 bass at the next dock. Keep that in mind as to why the bass were there. It can be depth, grass, shade or how it is constructed. Bass love boat docks especially when the sun comes up and really provides a canopy for them. My favorite baits for fishing boat docks are a Santone Texas Finese jig, chatterbait, weightless senko and a texas rigged worm.

Sometimes the best bites can be during the heat of the day when you have lily pads or lots of shaded boat docks. Other times, the morning bite is best. But don’t think just because it is hot, all of the bass will be out deep.

I remember when boats were not equipped with $10,000 worth of electronics and anglers still caught fish on the bank and some big ones too.

If deep water fishing is not your thing or you are having a hard time getting those 20 foot fish to bite, go shallow and see if you can ‘t catch some of the big bass that call the shallows home.

Story by Shane Smith