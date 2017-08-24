This flounder is brown on both sides and these are flippin’ huge (photos)

Ever caught a flounder that is brown on BOTH sides?

The typical flounder is brown on the top and white on the bottom but this one caught by Lake Calasieu guide Capt. Kevin Broussard is brown on both sides.

And it is not the only one we came across. Ross Bass caught this double brown-sided flounder and we have had reports from numerous other anglers along the coast of unusual flounder catches.

If you have caught a double brown flounder, an albino, white or piebald one email [email protected] We would love to share them with others.

We are also interested in photos of huge flounder and found that are TF&G readers are catching many over the last few years. Here are just a few of the mutant-sized flatfish submitted to us over the last week.