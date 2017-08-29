Podcast: The Running of the Bulls (Redfish) and Other Summer Fishing Fun at the Buras Marsh Media Bash

On this episode, Dustin rides solo again and talks about the recent annual Buras Marsh Media Bash event he attended in deep south Louisiana. Dustin mentioned all of the companies that were at this event and how their products led to fishing success for everyone involved. Thanks as always for listening!

#burasmarshmediabash2017

Mentioned in the Show:

Power Pole | JL Marine Systems: www.power-pole.com

Live Target Lures: www.livetargetlures.com

Z-Man Fishing Products: www.zmanfishing.com

13 Fishing: www.13fishing.com

HUK Performance Fishing: www.hukgear.com

Mustad: www.mustad-fishing.com

Skeeter Boats: www.skeeterboats.com

Cajun Fishing Adventures: www.cajunfishingadventures.com

Texas Fish & Game: www.FishGame.com

About the Podcast: The Best of the Outdoors Podcast is optimized to bring listeners the best in hunting, fishing, shooting, bowfishing and other outdoor activities. The show is broadcast across a number of different audio platforms and serves as a source of education and inspiration for all things outdoors.

Texas Fish & Game is the largest and most popular outdoor publication in the Lone Star State. No other publication matches our coverage of hunting, fishing, guns, gear, tackle, conservation, outdoor news, and wildlife subjects. Our editorial cadre includes the best outdoor writers in the Lone Star State—all experts in their respective fields. This is the sportsman’s one-stop resource for information and education on Texas’ outdoors.