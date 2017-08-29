Podcast: The Running of the Bulls (Redfish) and Other Summer Fishing Fun at the Buras Marsh Media Bash

On this episode, Dustin rides solo again and talks about the recent annual Buras Marsh Media Bash event he attended in deep south Louisiana. Dustin mentioned all of the companies that were at this event and how their products led to fishing success for everyone involved. Thanks as always for listening!
#burasmarshmediabash2017
Mentioned in the Show:
Power Pole | JL Marine Systems: www.power-pole.com
Live Target Lures: www.livetargetlures.com
Z-Man Fishing Products: www.zmanfishing.com
13 Fishing: www.13fishing.com
HUK Performance Fishing: www.hukgear.com
Mustad: www.mustad-fishing.com
Skeeter Boats: www.skeeterboats.com
Cajun Fishing Adventures: www.cajunfishingadventures.com
Texas Fish & Game: www.FishGame.com
