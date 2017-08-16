Podcast: Surf Fishing for Redfish and Sharks with Guest Marcus Heflin

August 2, 2017
On this week’s show Dustin interviews Marcus Heflin, the Surf Fishing Santa, from Christian Surf Fishing Adventures from the Sabine Pass area. This was a fun show as we talked about saltwater fishing fun, getting families outdoors together and scoring big fish with even a modest or even humble budget.

Mentioned in the Show:
Sea Rim State Park: https://tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/sea-rim 
Surf Fishing Santa Story: http://fishgame.com/2016/12/surf-fishing-santa/ 
Big Game Fishing Rigs with Daryl Palmer Podcast: http://www.podbean.com/media/share/pb-sd2v3-582092 
Marcus Heflin Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/marcus.heflin1 
CSFA Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Christian-Surf-fishing-Adventures-221479373934/ 
Contact Marcus Heflin: Text or Call 409-659-9437 or e-mail [email protected]
Dustin’s Website: http://www.dustinsprojects.com

TF&G: www.fishgame.com 

