See 10 TX trout 30 inches or more and where they were caught (photos)

A 30 inch speckled trout is the most sought after trophy fish on the Texas Gulf Coast.

A truly rare and wary creature, anglers prize these catches with the vast majority choosing the conservation ethic of catch, photo and release. We solicited photos of the biggest trout in Texas waters and here is what we got along with the bay systems they were caught in.

Ready to plan a trophy trout fishing trip? After seeing these photos you will be.

Texas Fish & Game is increasing its coverage of the pursuit of big speckled trout. Send us photos of your 30 plus inchers and we might use them in our next week’s story on trophy trout in Texas waters. E-mail to [email protected] Put your name, size of trout (length plus weight if you have it) and bay system or area it was caught in.

There are few things more exciting than catching a monster trout and we want to celebrate it here at fishgame.com.

Chester Moore, Jr.