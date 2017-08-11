Tx police offer dies after feral cat bite

A West Texas A&M University Police Department officer has passed away following complications from a feral cat bite while on duty according to reports from KFDA News Channel 10.

The UPD said Corporal Monty D. Platt died at the University Medical Center in Lubbock. Platt was bitten by a feral cat while responding to a police call on campus two weeks ago.

According to KFDA olice said Platt complained he wasn’t feeling well Thursday and checked himself into an urgent care. He was later transported to an ICU. Platt had a severe reaction to medication prescribed to prevent infection from the bite. His kidneys failed Tuesday night. He later passed away. He served with the university police department since 1996.

According to a study completed by the Journal of Hand Surgery cat bites are more serious than many might expect

Thirty percent of patients with cat bites to the hand were hospitalized. The average length of stay for these patients was 3.2 days. Of the hospitalized patients, 67 percent underwent irrigation and debridement, with eight patients requiring more than 1 operation. Complications were common among these patients. Risk factors associated with hospitalization included smoking, immunocompromised state, and location of bite over a joint or tendon sheath. Physical examination findings of erythema and swelling at presentation were also associated with increased risk of hospitalization. Time from bite to presentation, white blood cell count, erythrocyte sedimentation rate, and C-reactive protein values at presentation were not associated with hospitalization.

In the study conducted at the Mayo Clinic, all patients recently treated at our institution for cat bite injuries to the hand were retrospectively reviewed.

We identified 193 patients in a 3-year period between January 1, 2009, and December 31, 2011. Patient demographics, medical history, physical examination findings, laboratory values, and long-term follow-up data were collected.

The next time you have to deal with a feral cat consider the potential consequences and take caution. In a day and age when violence against police is rising few would suspect a cat bite would be the catalyst for an officer’s death.

Texas Fish & Game sends its condolences to the family of officer Platt.

TF&G Staff