Where do you carry in your car?

Most people that carry a concealed weapon will be wearing it somewhere around their waist. When you get into your vehicle and buckle up, your CCW just became a whole lot harder to access and use. This is why you will need a plan of action for your everyday carry in your car.

You have the option of removing your firearm and placing in a certain position in the car that gives you a tactical advantage. Or you can leave your weapon on you and power through. Or you can keep a secondary weapon in your vehicle at all times.

These are all viable options and you need to see what fits you the best. No matter which route you choose, you still want your weapon to be reasonably concealed and not in plain sight. Not only to keep out of the bad guy’s eyes, but also not to alert law enforcement.

You also have to take into account your children or passengers that may be getting into your car. You will need to place your CCW somewhere that is not easily accessible for them, but still easy for you.

If you are thinking about using your glove box or a small gun safe, please DON’T. In a moment of duress, do you really think you will have enough time to open the glove box and get your weapon and put rounds on target while you are being assaulted? Even worse would be trying to use your fingerprint type gun safe. Tell the robber or rapist to please slow down so you can draw your weapon you spent $600 on and the safe you spent $200 on.

Do you see where I am going with this? Your weapon should be in an area that you can reach with your shooting hand in one motion.

There are a few manufacturers that produce holsters for your vehicle. My personal favorites are the Alien Gear Holsters, Dara holsters and Blue Stone Safety and Seat Carry. All 3 are built for different purposes, but still allow you one handed access to your CCW.

You need to keep in mind if you are in an accident, you don’t want you gun flying all over the place putting yourself in danger of an accidental discharge.

I challenge you to go home and practice with your UNLOADED CCW and have someone snatch open your door or try to abduct you and see how hard it will be with your weapon on your body. I am not an advocate of this being your only weapon, but rather a secondary weapon while you are in your car.

Each vehicle will pose its’ own set of problems as to how to get set up. Take some time and get a system that you know and understand, and it just might save your life.

Make sure you know and fully understand the laws where you live and how they apply to conceal carry in your vehicle.

Fortuna Paratus Remunerat- Fortune Favors the Prepared

Shane Smith