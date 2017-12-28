Here is the Digital Edition of the 2018 Houston Boat Show Program. Click the Cover Image below (or Click Here) to read this interactive version online:

This interactive edition of the 2018 Houston Boat Show program includes a FLOOR PLAN of the show showing the location of each exhibitor. The floor plan also includes links to the websites of most of the exhibitors.

The Houston International Boat, Sport & Travel Show has been a family tradition since 1956. It gives families a day together, exploring outdoor activities that will enhance everyone’s lifestyle and bring the whole family closer. After 63 years, the annual Houston International Boat, Sport & Travel Show is still the largest Indoor Show on the Gulf Coast with a little something for every member of the family.

The Joy of Boating

If you’re new to boating or even thinking about it, then the Houston Boat Show is the perfect place to learn more. Learn about how exploring the open water helps reduce stress from fast-paced everyday life and brings families together while they create lifetime memories.

The 2018 Houston Boat Show will feature more than 1,000 powerboats, luxury cruisers, fishing boats and personal watercraft. So whether your passion includes fighting for the big catch out in the Gulf, jumping the waves on your PWC, cruising around the lake at a serene pace or paddling yourself to wherever you want to go, you can find it all here.

Remember, many manufacturers and Boat Dealers are offering special Pre-Season Savings and Boat Show Specials in a rare indoor environment where you can see, touch and compare before you buy.

Joy Ride in an RV

This 10-day show features a great selection of campers, travel trailers and accessories for a perfect family getaway. Owning a camper gives you the freedom to travel and explore any time of the year.

Who wants to stay in a strange hotel when you can travel in the comfort of your own space and at your own pace? Sleep in—There’s no check out time!

The 2018 Houston Boat Show: More than a Boat Show

Already own a boat or RV? The 2018 Houston Boat Show is the perfect place to outfit your ride with a new sound system, GPS system, fishing or wakeboard tower. Or you can gear up with hottest new wakeboards, tubes and towing equipment.

Whatever outdoor adventure you seek, we have the gear to get you there. Not only does Houston’s Biggest Boat, Sport & Travel Show have more than 16 acres of boats and campers, there are hundreds of exciting pursuits for the whole family. Maybe a hot tub or sauna is what you prefer? Or maybe a golf cart or ATV for some off-road fun? Maybe a new mattress or recliner to rest up after these fun excursions? There’s something here for the whole family from jewelry to fashion, paintings to cookware, toys and more.

Let Us Be Your Guide

Head over to our Gear, Guides & Tackle Territory where you can book a hunting/fishing adventure at one of the many lodges and excursions from Texas to Alaska, schedule a day with a local fishing or hunting guide, stock up on the latest fishing gear, fish finders, powers poles and more.

Bass Tub

Get up-close views of a big bass striking a lure, as professional angler Chuck Devereaux demonstrates a variety of techniques for casting and retrieval.

Visitors to the 2018 Houston Boat Show will marvel at the giant 5,000-gallon Bass Tub aquarium, which offers views from both sides and stands nine feet tall. A Bass Tub is a unique aquarium, over 40 feet long. It rolls down the highway as a gooseneck trailer and is transformed into a natural habitat for thirty to forty fish of various species.

To simulate the conditions normally found in nature, the tank comes fully stocked with rocks, stumps and dozens of live fish. Using live fish during our demonstrations offers you the chance to see the fish and lure presentation in action. And, this is a great educational experience for the newbie and the veteran.

Throughout the ten days of the show, fishing fanatics will find Devereaux perched on top of the massive tank as he demonstrates the proper use of fishing lures and offers other helpful suggestions. Stop by and see how your favorite fish reacts to Devereaux’s techniques and get a first-hand look at how lures operate in the water.

The goal of the BASS TUB is to entertain by demonstrating fishing techniques. We want spectators to get excited about fishing! We share fishing information from a seasoned professional for individuals who are experienced anglers as well those amateurs who want to learn. This information teaches you the basics and professional tricks of the trade for effective fishing! Chuck also likes to hang around and answer questions.

Ultimate Shoot-Out Archery Experience

The Ultimate Shootout Archery Trailer is an interactive experience inside a 40-foot hunting trailer. One side folds up revealing a natural hunting scene. After some pointers from our onsite pro, each show goer will have the opportunity to shoot a compound bow at several three-dimensional targets. The side of the trailer is clear Plexiglas for easy viewing so friends and family can see the shooter in action and get lots of photos.

Rowing Display

Buffalo Bayou Rowing Center is the 501(c)(3) non-profit bringing Olympic-style rowing to middle and high school youth of inner-city Houston. They are committed to the development of tomorrow’s leaders through Olympic-style rowing with future plans of a community boathouse with training, event and meeting space.

For more information or to help, visit www.BuffaloBayouRC.org or at www.facebook.com/BuffaloBayouRC.

Activities for Kids

Fish-O-Rama: Whether you are young or just young at heart, you won’t want to miss the chance to experience a Boat Show tradition at Fish-O-Rama. Our rainbow trout (native to the rivers and lakes of North America) tank is fully stocked with this hard-fighting and tasty fish. Fish-O-Rama is a great opportunity to introduce kids to the challenge of fishing and once you catch the “big one” anglers can decide to take their catch home with them or just take home the story of the one that got away at the 2018 Houston Boat Show.

So come by and grab one of the already baited fishing poles, and get ready to hook your own prize rainbow trout. Personnel are on hand to help with your catch. Anglers can keep or release their fish, and staff will even bag it for you to take home.

Plan on hanging around the show a little longer? No problem; they can even keep your catch on ice until you are ready to reel it in for the day. Don’t miss your chance to hook ‘The Big Catch’ at the 2018 Houston Boat Show.

Bungie Trampoline: Jump to new heights as you bounce on a trampoline pod and sore high into the air with the help of massive bungee ropes!

This 4-pod bungee trampoline is sure to thrill. Fun for all ages, the 4-pod bungee trampoline use a continuous air flow system to inflate pods that function as mini moonwalks which in-turn allows the jumpers to reach heights over 25 feet.

Inflatable Slide and Bounce House: Get ready to rocket down a massive 24-foot inflatable slide.

The fun never ends as kids race down the 2 lane inflatable slide. Designed with safety in mind, the 24-foot giant slide has a no-jump top, to force riders to slide down properly, keeping them secure. For the kid who loves thrill rides, double the lanes means double the fun on this super fun and fast slide.

Hands-On Fun: The Boat Show offers hands on activities for kids! The 2018 Houston Boat Show invites children of all ages on Saturdays and Sundays to help build an 8-foot wooden dinghy-style boat. And, they can help rebuild a 1955 Evinrude 5½ hp classic outboard motor and/or paint in color on our white enamel 8’ pram.

The Southwest Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society will conduct supervised boat-building sessions on both Saturdays, Jan. 6th and Jan. 13th and both Sundays, Jan. 7th and Jan. 14th. This event is open free of charge to all children who wish to participate. The boat is an 8-foot pram-style dinghy. All the wood pieces will have already been cut. Assembly is by clamps, glue and screws. The boat builders will use battery-powered drills.

During the show we will issue a ticket to each participating child to hold. We will conduct a drawing at the end of the last session and will select a winner who gets to keep the finished boat! Children can also help rebuild a 1955 Evinrude 5½ hp classic outboard motor! This will be a real nuts and bolts, hands-on experience on how all the individual parts fit together to make up a real operating engine.

The Golden Age of Boating

Visit the Antique & Classic Boat display in the lobby of the 2018 Houston Boat Show and relive the golden age of boating! Whether you are interested in the heritage of boating, historic preservation or just the romance of an era gone by, you won’t want to miss the lovingly restored vintage boats at this year’s show. Sleek styling, varnished mahogany wood exteriors, leather interiors, and polished chrome hardware. These things all serve to distinguish these beautiful boats.

The display is sponsored by the Southwest Chapter of the Antique & Classic Boat Society. While serving Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Kansas, the group is dedicated to bringing people together with a common interest in preserving and enjoying antique and classic boats. They strive to protect the heritage of boating by promoting, first the preservation and, secondly, the restoration of historic antique and classic boats.

Click Here to read the entire 2018 Houston Boat Show digital program.