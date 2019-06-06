Evinrude G2 Outboard Now Available in In-Line-Three, 1.9L Platform

We’ve mentioned before the Evinrude E-TEC G2 300 outboard, and we also brought you up to date when they introduced a new line of smaller G2 outboards a couple years ago. Well, they went back to the drawing board not long ago, and new for 2019 is a 1.9 liter, in-line-three version of the G2 which will be available in 115 HO, 140, and 150 horsepower sizes.

This isn’t a pared-down version of the older motors, but is a completely new package. And the biggest difference you’ll notice when running them is the sound level. The original G2 was significantly louder than a four-stroke, the second introduction featured a noticeably reduced sound level, and with these new outboards the difference is more or less gone. They’re louder than the quietest four-strokes, but no louder than some of the four-strokes on the market right now which make a bit more noise that their competitors.

Fuel economy is a huge high-point with these engines. Like the others in the G2 line, they tend to get around 10 to 15 percent better fuel economy than a competing four-stroke at cruising speeds. They also feature digital shift and throttle – even with the tiller-steer models available in 115 and 140 horses – as well as integrated power steering, and cleaner rigging than other outboards. Another big selling point for these engines is the five year, 500 hour regular maintenance schedule. Evinrude backs that up with a five year warranty, so they’re essentially saying you can get one of these motors and not have to worry about a dang thing for five years running.

We ran a 115 HO on a Blazer Bay 19, and a 150 on a Scout 22 dual console. The Blazer Bay shot out of the hole with rather intense acceleration, and the most interesting thing we noted on the Scout was that when we got into some sporty waves, they didn’t slow the boat down one bit. Both traits are the result of torque, which these engines have plenty of and which has always been a two-stroke strong suit. We were also impressed by the quiet nature of the outboards, and by the integral oil tank that lasts for a whopping 60 hours between fills.

What about all the specifications? At the time of the press event they hadn’t published a spec sheet just yet. By the time you read this, hopefully, they’ll have ’em posted on the Evinrude web site.