Help Geico Help Children’s Hospital

TF&G recently received this from Geico-one of our advertising partners and we thought we would pass along-especially since it helps Children’s Hospital.

It’s time for our annual Children’s Hospital Fundraiser and we’re asking for your help in making 2019 our most successful year to date! A sincere THANKS to those who participated last year! With your generous contributions, GEICO’s Marketing Department raised $156,372 for The Children’s National Medical Center. As our partner, you know that GEICO values relationships, and our 41-year partnership with Children’s Hospital is no different. As a corporate partner, we’ve donated thousands through the years and your generosity has helped make that possible.

Where does your donation go?

As a nonprofit hospital, Children’s relies on philanthropy to provide top-of-the-line care to every child in our community – and beyond – who needs it.

Donating to Children’s will:

Help ensure every child gets emergency care, regardless of their family’s ability to pay

Invest in future cures for some of the most devastating diseases kids face

Reach children in the Washington, D.C. area, across the country, and around the world with life-saving treatments and groundbreaking research.

How can YOU help?

Donate an item – or items – now! Your tax-deductible donations will be included in our live auction on July 12th or our silent auction on July 19th at our Washington, D.C. headquarters. The auctions are held exclusively for the associates in our office, and you can imagine the buzz that is generated around these two exciting days. Once the events wrap up, we tally the auction totals and present 100% of the proceeds directly to Children’s Hospital.

What should you donate?

Some of the hottest items from past auctions are listed here, but the possibilities are endless. We aim for at least a $50 donation per item. One item of greater value is preferred over several lower value items. We’ve auctioned off everything from jewelry to Amazon gift cards to major sporting event tickets. Here are a few examples:

Electronics – tablets, iPods, TVs, headphones, speakers

– tablets, iPods, TVs, headphones, speakers Merchandise – jewelry, handbags, luggage, gift baskets

– jewelry, handbags, luggage, gift baskets Tickets & Travel – sporting events, concerts, movies, amusement parks, cruises, hotel stays

– sporting events, concerts, movies, amusement parks, cruises, hotel stays Autographed memorabilia **please include a Certificate of Authenticity

Gift cards – restaurants, retail, gas, prepaid credit cards

– restaurants, retail, gas, prepaid credit cards Please be mindful that the auctions take place in Washington, DC. Tickets and gift cards that can be used locally and within a short drive of DC will raise the most money in the auction.

To request a form email Meaghen Ratterree at [email protected]