A Look At Strange Coyotes

There is nothing like staring into the eyes of a predator.

Even a glare from captive predators like a leopard at a zoo can send chills down your spine-and in my case in a good way.

I dig that kind of thing.

A few months back I locked eyes with a wild black canid that had been seen in Orange County, TX numerous times. People were calling it the “black coyote”.

Driving down a rural road near my home I saw the creature cross the road and literally stop a couple of feet away from the white line so I did what virtually no one else would do.

I hopped out for a closer look.

Trying to open my camera bag I kept my eye on the beautiful animal that was only 10 feet away. And just as the bag opened, the coyote looked me dead in the eyes and ran off.

Ahhh!!!

So much for getting a photo.

Despite the frustration I was thrilled at the opportunity to see such a magnificent animal and in recent weeks have been getting emails, texts and social media shares of unusual-looking coyotes and other suspect-looking canids.

With the recent red wolf gene rediscovery on the Texas Coast, anything that looks wolf-like in particular makes coyotes even more interesting.

Below are a couple of photos of unique-looking coyotes or perhaps non-coyote canids (hybrids of some sort).

If you have seen unusual coyotes or perhaps a non-coyote canid email me at [email protected]. I would love to check them out and share with readers.

